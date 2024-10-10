GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Corporation to renovate primary health centres in Tiruchi

Updated - October 10, 2024 08:00 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Judah Jerusalem

The Tiruchi Corporation has planned to renovate Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHC) in the city.  

The UPHCs in Teppakulam and Subramaniapuram are slated to be rebuilt while the UPHCs in Mela Kalkandarkottai and Tiruverumbur will be upgraded with an expanded maternity ward buildings to accommodate more patients, said senior Corporation officials. 

The renovation of the UPHC at Subramaniapuram has been necessitated as it abuts the Tiruchi-Pudukottai National Highway obstructing traffic. The UPHC at Teppakulam is to be renovated. The two UPHCs are to be renovated at a cost of ₹1.50 crore each.  

The UPHCs at Mela Kalkandarkottai and Tiruverumbur are set to have maternity wards to be built at a cost of ₹60 lakh each.

“The new maternity wards will be built to reduce the number of patients being sent to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital. These projects have received administrative sanction and work will commence once the technical sanction comes through. It is expected that the work will be completed within a year,” said T. Manivannan, City Health Officer. 

Published - October 10, 2024 07:52 pm IST

