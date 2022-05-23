Corporation to procure tractor dozers, trucks and compact bins

Tiruchi Corporation is all set to re-introduce garbage bins at select locations in the city.

The Corporation had removed almost all 1,200 garbage bins between 2018 and 2019 to make Tiruchi a city free of the waste containers. To prevent the practice of dumping of waste in garbage bins, the civic body introduced a plan of door-to-door collection of waste. It also levied fine from those littering in open places.

The civic body has now felt that there is a need to re-introduce place garbage bins at least in select locations. To implement the proposal, it has placed orders for procuring various equipment, compactors and semi-underground bins (smart bins) at a cost of ₹9.33 crore. An earthmover, five tipper lorries, tractor dozers and compact bins are among the items to be procured by the Corporation. The companies that had received orders are expected to deliver the vehicles and the garbage storage bins within a month.

“The Corporation has placed orders for various vehicles to meet the requirements of the increased population and area spread. It will enable the Corporation to improve the solid waste management system,” said M. Anbazhagan, Mayor.

He said that there had been complaints of improper handling of solid waste management after the removal of garbage bins about four years ago. The residents continued to litter in the same locations where garbage bins were placed for many years. Hence, a decision was taken to restore the garbage bins at select locations, Mr. Anbazhagan told The Hindu.

Corporation Commissioner P.M.N. Mujibur Rahuman said that 177 semi underground bins and 100 garbage bins were among the equipment planned for procurement. The waterproof bins with sensors and a pedal to open the close the lids would be placed in localities of thickly-populated places and market areas. They would be placed beneath the surface level.

The current system of door-to-door collection of waste would not be stopped. The sanitary workers, who had been tasked with the garbage collection, would continue to cover their respective streets. Similarly, the light commercial vehicles would transport the garbage to their respective micro compost yards, Mr. Rahuman clarified and added that the garbage bins would be placed only in places where the residents continued to dump waste in huge quantities.