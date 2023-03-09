Corporation to implant microchips in sterilised dogs

March 09, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - TIRUCHI

To address the concerns about stray dogs developing health issues after sterilisation, Tiruchi Corporation is planning to microchip the dogs that undergo the procedure.

Following requests from animal health activists to conduct studies on the health condition of stray dogs that have undergone birth control procedure, the civic body has come up with the idea to implant microchips in such dogs. “We want to ensure that the dogs are not facing any health issues after they undergo the procedure,” said a senior Corporation official.

According to the Corporation sources, starting from September 2022, around 1,625 stray dogs had been sterilised until February this year. The civic body, on an average, sterilises around 60 stray dogs every day, and it is expected to go up as four animal birth control centres are currently functioning in the city. “Since we will be sterilising more dogs in the coming months, we want to take the necessary steps to ensure their survivability,” he added.

As the current method of cropping the ear of sterilised dogs does little more than identify them as having undergone the surgery, a microchip will be inserted under the skin of these dogs. The rice grain-sized microchip would function with a radio frequency identification system.

“When the dogs are scanned, we will get information regarding the birth control procedure, such as when and where it was carried out. Several dog owners are already utilising this technology, and a hand-held scanner would help obtain the necessary information on the dog,” said an official.

The State Animal Husbandry Department will hold a meeting of experts, including veterinarians and animal activists before implementing the plan. “The proposal is currently in the initial stage, and it would be implemented only after considering the advice of experts. If everything goes as planned, Tiruchi will be the first city in Tamil Nadu to put health monitoring systems in place for stray dogs,” he added.