Corporation to hand over Salai Road to State Highways Department

TIRUCHI

13 July 2020 18:28 IST

The Tiruchi City Corporation has decided to hand over maintenance of Salai Road to the State Highways.

The road, which runs a distance of about two km from Main Guard Gate to Woraiyur, is an arterial stretch, with a road overbridge (ROB) across the Tiruchi-Karur railway line. Heavy rain eroded a portion of the approach road to the bridge on Saturday evening.

The span of the bridge over the track is being maintained by Southern Railway and the approach arms of Salai Road by the Corporation. The RoB is said to have been built with brick and lime mortar before Independence. It still serves its purpose, helped by frequent maintenance works.

Advertising

Advertising

Considering its age, Southern Railway and the Corporation decided to replace the RoB a few years ago. After a few rounds of talks and official communication, Southern Railway came forward to allot funds to build the span of the bridge and the Corporation agreed to take care of building the approach roads on either side.

The civic body decided to develop the approach roads under the Smart City Mission in 2019. Due to administrative reasons, it changed it plan and decided to seek fund from the State government for the project.

Since the road serves as an important link between the Main Guard Gate, Karur Bypass Road, Woraiyur and Thillai Nagar, the Corporation decided to complete the project within a year. It went on to make alternative arrangements to divert traffic from February.

However, it has reversed its decision and has now decided to hand over the road to the State Highways for maintenance.

Salai Road is among the arterial roads that handles heavy volume of traffic in the city. If it is road in a residential colony, the civic body can undertake repair and maintenance works, Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian told The Hindu.

The State Highways is the competent authority to operate and maintain the road. Hence, it has been decided to hand over the stretch to the department. A proposal to that effect has been sent to the State government.

He hopes the State Highways will soon take control of the road and come up with a comprehensive plan to widen it.