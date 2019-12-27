Corporation to hand over bicycles to students

TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation will resume its scheme of awarding bicycles to school students for promoting and maintaining rainwater harvesting systems and waste segregation.

According to the scheme, 10 students at whose residences RWH systems are present or waste is being segregated in a seamless manner will be awarded bicycles worth ₹ 5000 every week. Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian announced that the cycles would be presented beginning January.

To participate in the competition, schoolchildren are asked to send photographs of RWH installations, waste segregation and compost pits present in their houses, along with their contact details, to the Corporation office. The pictures also could be sent through WhatsApp on 8300113000.

Corporation officials would visit the residences and evaluate it. Students who submit the best entries will be given bicycles on Saturdays. The Corporation will conduct the contest for a one year.