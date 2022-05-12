Corporation to focus on establishing sports infrastructure in five zones

Tiruchi Corporation is aiming to create necessary infrastructure in decentralised locations so as to enable sports enthusiasts to make use of the facilities. | Photo Credit: Moorthy_M

The Tiruchi Corporation has decided to accord a thrust for developing sports infrastructure in all the five zones in the city.

With the participation of the public, the Corporation has proposed to set up a badminton court at State Bank of India Officer’s Colony on Lawsons Road in Cantonment under the Namakku Name Scheme. A sum of ₹31 lakh has been allotted for the project. To execute the project, the Corporation has received ₹15 lakh as a contribution from the public. It has chosen a park site to set up the badminton court at SBI Officer’s Colony.

P.M.N. Mujibur Rahuman, Commissioner, Tiruchi Corporation, told The Hindu that the proposal had been sent to the Directorate of Municipal Administration for approval. Tenders would be called for executing the project shortly. It would be a big boost to the badminton players and aspirants.

Similarly, it had been decided to establish sports infrastructure for various sports such as badminton, tennis, table tennis, swimming pool and others in all the five zones. The Assistant Commissioners have been asked to shortlist the available sites for establishing sports infrastructure. Suitable park sites, which were under the control of the Corporation, could be used for the purpose. It was aimed at creating the necessary infrastructure in decentralised locations so as to enable sports enthusiasts to make use of the facilities.

Mr. Rahuman said that he had received representations from various forums for constructing sports infrastructure.. Priority would be given to the forums that came forward to contribute one-third of the total estimate. The Corporation would bear the remaining two-third of the estimate. If needed the Corporation would seek technical support from the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) to set up sports infrastructure.

Currently, an indoor court functions near Yatri Nivas on the banks of the Kollidam in Srirangam, besides the Anna Stadium in the city. The indoor court came into being on a piece of Corporation land after the construction of Yatri Nivas. It was established at a cost of ₹4.12 crore. It boasts infrastructure for badminton, volleyball and table tennis with a gallery. In addition to this, the Corporation has a badminton complex with three courts at Anna Nagar in Thennur.