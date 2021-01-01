Corporation steps up professional tax arrears collection

01 January 2021 18:59 IST

The Thanjavur Corporation has stepped up the professional tax arrears collection exercise by forming a special team exclusively to realise the outstanding amount of ₹3.50 crore.

Stating that several private companies/business houses functioning the civic body limits have not remitted the professional tax deducted from the salary of their respective employees, the Corporation Commissioner, Janaki Ravindran, in a press release, pointed out that the professional tax deduction and remittance of the same to the civic body was being done without fail by the Union and State governments, the public sector undertakings and some private companies/business houses.

At the same time, several private entities have not attached much importance to this process and a sum of ₹2.95 crore had been kept as arrears towards remittance of profession tax. Further, ₹62 lakh was to be collected as professional tax for the current financial year, she added.

Hence, a special team had been formed to expedite the collection of professional tax arrears from the defaulted companies/business houses she said and asked the business entities to extend proper cooperation to the special team during their visit to the companies/business houses.

Stating that private medical practitioners and chartered accountants were also required to pay the professional tax, the Commissioner said and added that traders, businessmen, industrialists, hospitals, educational and others functioning in the local body domain but not yet covered under professional tax net would also be brought under the tax net soon.