 Corporation seals unauthorised sports complex in Tiruchi

May 05, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruchi Corporation on Wednesday sealed a sports complex in Annamalai Nagar in the city for functioning without a building plan approval.

Spread over 5,000 square feet in Annamalai Nagar, the facility offered sports training to youngsters on an artificial turf. As he sports facility did not have a valid building plan approval, the civic body sent a notice three months ago. The facility was undergoing expansion despite the Corporation’s warning, officials said.

“A lock, seal and demolition notice was issued to the owner, but he failed to comply,” a Corporation official said. Sections 56 and 57 of the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act 1971 were invoked to seal the unauthorised building, he added.

