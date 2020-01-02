Corporation schools to sport a new look

The Tiruchi Corporation is renovating its schools in the city in an attempt at providing quality and modern infrastructure.

Renovation of the first school out of the 74 schools is nearing completion, officials say.

Dr. Rajan Corporation Middle School is being given a facelift under the Tiruchi City Corporation's general funds to provide modern amenities to school children.

The school, located in Chitra Street in Srirangam will be one of the first schools in the city to boast of air-conditioned classrooms among other facilities, officials said.

The school, where students of class 1 to 8 study, has nine classrooms.

All classrooms have been fitted with false ceilings and colourful fans.

Air-conditioning system will also be installed soon.

“The headmaster's office and teachers’ lounge are also being renovated. A toilet block for boys and girls on each of the two floors, marbonite flooring, UPVC doors and windows are among the other features,” an official of the city corporation said.

All classrooms will be furnished with separate desks and chairs and will have green boards.

“There are currently 322 students in the school. The facilities were in a deplorable state and are therefore being repaired,” the official said.

The front entrance of the school has also been given a fresh look with aluminium composite panelling.

“The renovation work will be completed within the next 20 days. Students in this school will enjoy facilities unlike any other school in the city,” the official added.

Renovations will be undertaken across all the other corporation-run schools.

“Following the reception of the facilities of this school, funds for the other schools will be allocated and work will begin,” he said.