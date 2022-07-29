Corporation schools to get smart classrooms

The Puthur Corporation Primary School has an extensive play area, an exclusive library, and also offers spoken English classes for the students. | Photo Credit: Moorthy_M

Come next academic year, students from the Corporation elementary schools in Edamalaipattipudur and Puthur in the city will have access to smart classrooms sanctioned under Smart Cities Mission.

The Tiruchi Corporation has sanctioned ₹1.09 crore to improve the infrastructure of these two schools, which will get new classrooms, smart classrooms and toilets before the next academic year. Around five smart classrooms will be established in each school.

Equipped with a smart board for accessing online resources, speakers, Wi-Fi connection, and CCTV monitoring, the 40-seat classrooms are expected to provide a better and more interactive learning experience.

The Puthur Corporation Elementary School for which a total of ₹33 lakh was sanctioned to furnish smart classrooms, has recorded a significant rise in the school strength. “From only around 30 students in 2020, the school’s strength rose to around 160 this academic year,” said P. Amsavalli, headmistress of the school.

The school, which handles students between Class 1 and Class 5, has an extensive play area, an exclusive library, and also offers spoken English classes for the students. “Since we are equipped with infrastructure comparable to private schools, parents were eager to enrol their children here, but due to capacity restrictions, we had to turn away admission to few students,” she added.

Despite their limited resources, these schools cater to underprivileged children in their locality and have managed to perform well in terms of enrolment and academics.

The civic body has sanctioned a total of ₹76 lakh towards the establishment of new classrooms, smart classrooms and toilets in Edamalaipattipudur Corporation Elementary School. “The school has about 850 students and requires at least 24 classrooms, but there are only 12 available,” said the headmistress of the school.

“Earlier, parents and well-wishers had stepped forward to help give a facelift to the school infrastructure and donated basic necessities for the school,” she added.

According to a senior official, the smart classroom project will be completed within a year and more schools will be identified for the upgrade.