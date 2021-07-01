Corporation school makes a mark with a remarkable turnaround in enrolment

TIRUCHI

01 July 2021 21:02 IST

It is as good as any private school in terms of infrastructure and ambience

A Corporation middle school, which was on the verge of closure due to poor student strength, has made a remarkable turnaround in enrolment.

With one more month left for admissions to close, the Corporation Middle School at Bheema Nagar has so far enrolled as many as 356 students, thereby taking its strength to 1,172. The total strength of the 96-year-old school has more than doubled when compared to its maximum strength in the early 90’s.

According to the records available, the school was started in 1925. In its formative stage, it received good patronage from the people of Bheema Nagar and its surrounding areas. It had a maximum strength of 450 in the 90’s. With the emergence of government aided and self-financing schools, the Corporation Middle School began loosing its sheen from the later part of 90’s. There were just 44 students in 2014-15 and 56 in 2015-16.

Now, it has enrolled 121 students in the kindergarten and 150 students in Class I alone. To the surprise of many, several students who studied in private schools under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Council of Secondary Education (ICSE) have got admissions in the school now.

The transformation can be attributed to the “teaching and learning” atmosphere, under its Headmistress D. Raja Rajeswari. A visit to the school reveals that it is not inferior to any private school in terms of infrastructure and ambience. It has everything, right from smart classrooms to audio-visual learning, manual library to digital library, colourful classrooms to modern furniture. Besides serving morning food to the children, the school has its own YouTube channel and blog.

It has become one of the best schools in terms of infrastructure with the individual contribution made by the teachers. As the image of the school spread, many welfare organisations also pitched in with infrastructural development.

“Gone are the days when we visited homes to convince the parents to send their wards to our school. Now, parents with children come in droves, seeking admission. Selfless contribution and teamwork have made the dream a reality,’ says Ms. Raja Rajeswari.

She added that chances were bright for the enrolment reaching 1,400 which would warrant the expansion of the campus.