Corporation school at Srirangam to be soon upgraded as high school 

July 01, 2023 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - TIRUCHI

Considering an increase in student enrolment in the Dr. Rajan Corporation Middle School at Srirangam, the School Education Department has sent a proposal to the higher authorities to upgrade the institution as a high school.

The plan was also mooted after the residents urged the district administration to effectively use the unutilised school building at Lakshmi Nagar in Moolathoppu instead of storing textbooks there.

According to a source, the building, which was established for ₹1.6 crore in 2018, was supposed to be utilised by the Ayyanar Corporation High School near Melur. “As the new building was four kilometres away from the existing campus, parents opposed the idea, and so it remained unused ever since its construction,” said a senior official of the department.

At present, Dr. Rajan Corporation Middle School has only nine classrooms to accommodate around 600 students and about 200 students are enrolled in classes VI to VIII alone. As the core Srirangam zone lacks a government high school, students passing out from middle schools are forced to enrol in schools situated far away.

“Since there are no government high schools in Srirangam, upgrading the school would benefit many students, especially children from families belonging to the underprivileged sector, passing out from the middle schools,” the official added.

In 2020, the school also underwent a makeover by adding air-conditioned classrooms and impressive interiors, which was cited as a reason for the growing student population at the school. “Since the school has infrastructure comparable to private schools, parents have evinced interest in enrolling their children here. From around 322 students in 2020, the students’ strength has almost doubled this academic year,” said a teacher from the school.