Corporation schedules fever camps

The Tiruchi Corporation on Monday announced the schedule of fever camps to be held over the week to trace and detect cases of COVID-19 in the city.

On Tuesday, fever camps will be held at Saveriyar Kovil Street, at the anganwadi centres in Mallikaipuram, Periyamilaguparai, Shanmugha Nagar, Sangeetha Puram, Anna Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Venus Street, Sagayamadha Kovil Street, Ramachandra Nagar, South Pillayar Kovil Street.

On Wednesday, camps will be held at Pakkali Street, Sangilliyandapuram, R. C. School, Saraswathi Bala Mandir Matric High School, Tiruvalluvar Street, Melachintamani, Ponneripuram, Das Nagar, Fort Station Road and Malaikovil.

On Thursday, the camps will be conducted at Keezhapudur anganwadi centre, Varaganeri, Bird's Road, Shanmugha Nagar, Ponnurangapuram, Ayyapa Nagar, Kamaraj Nagar, Goodshed Road.

On Friday, Sri Yadhukula Sangam Middle School , RMS Colony, Ramakrishnan Nagar, Saradha Nagar, Sunnambukara Street and R S Puram Park will be covered.

On Saturday, the camps will be conducted at Adaikala Matha Kovil Street, Melapandamangalam, Kottapattu, Varaganeri Bazaar, Holy Cross School, Barathidasan Street, Nayakkan Street and Ambedkar Nagar.