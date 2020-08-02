Corporation schedules fever camps

TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi City Corporation has announced a schedule for fever camps to screen residents for COVID-19 after observing the positive outcome of the two weeks of continuous screening.

The civic body announced that in areas under the aegis of the 18 Primary Healthcare Centres: Bheema Nagar, Irudayapuram, Periyamelagu Parai, Woraiyur, Ramalinga Nagar, Thennur, Thiruvanaikoil, Srirangam, Kamaraj Nagar, Subramaniyapuram, Teppakulam, East Boulevard Road, M.K. Kottai, Edamalaipatti Pudur, Gandhipuram, Beerangikulam and Thiruverumbur, fever camps would be conducted in two shifts from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Four teams of doctors are deployed per shift, S. Sivasubramanian, City Corporation Commissioner, told The Hindu.

An average of 1,900 people are screened for fever, cough and other COVID-19 symptoms per day at the fever camps. Around 300 samples were lifted and sent to the testing facility at K. A. P. Viswanatham Government Medical College.

Of the 18,000 test swabs lifted from across the district, 300 come solely from these camps. “Of the 300 swabs, around 7%, which is around 20 patients, tests positive each day on an average,” Mr. Sivasubramanian said.

Considering the advantages, the civic body has decided to continue with the fever camps, he said.