Tiruchi Corporation resumes fever camps

TIRUCHI

07 June 2021 18:15 IST

With easing of lockdown restrictions, Tiruchi Corporation has resumed fever camps across the 65 zones within city limits.

The move is a precautionary measure and aimed at containing the spread of the infection, senior officials said on Monday.

From Tuesday, 36 camps, including 18 primary healthcare centres, would conduct fever camps to screen for fever and other symptoms, Influenza-Like Illnesses and Severe-Acute Respiratory Illnesses. Fever camps had been planned for the whole week and they continue for a few weeks.

On June 8, Dharmanathapuram, Uyyakondan Thirumalai, NMK Colony, TVS Tollgate, Bharathiar Nagar, Crawford, Nelson Road, Thiruvalluvar Street, TVS Tollgate, Gandhi Nagar Pillaiyar Kovil Street, Burma Colony, Saurashtra Street and Kaveri Nagar. would be among the localities covered.

Kajapettai, Vannarapettai, Moolathoppu Anganwadi Centre, Kajamalai Library, Pratiyur, Adathukkara Street, Thiruvadi Street, Netaji Nagar, Nehru Street, and Selvapuram would be covered on June 9.

Keelapputhur, Sangiliandapuram, RMS Colony, Fathima Nagar, Pillaiyar Kovil Street, Zakir Hussain Street, Thiruvalluvar Road, Khajamalai Main Road, Butterworth Road, RMS Colony, Edamalapattipudur, Thillai Nagar 4th Cross, and West Boulevard Road, Duraisamypuram, Nawab Thottam would be monitored on June 10.

On June 11, Kajapettai, Senthaneerpuram, Kallukuzhi, Vasantha Nagar, Cauvery Nagar Bus Stop, Anna Street, Bhagavathipuram, Fathimapuram and Periyar Nagar would be among the localities covered.

On June 12, St. Xavier’s Church Street, Mahalakshmi Nagar Park, Ayyappa Nagar, Amman Nagar, Melapudur, South Vellalar Street, Rajaji Street and Kasi Chetti Street would be covered.

Speaking to The Hindu, Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian said that at least 100 people would be screened at each location. Their vitals would be checked using a pulse oximeter and if there were fever and other COVID-19 symptoms, a throat swab sample would be lifted. “Through this method, even if we lift 20-30 samples per location, we can test 2,500 samples a day.”

As markets and some businesses were opening up, it was important to monitor the spread of the infection, he added.