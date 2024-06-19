Corporation resumes drive to remove wall posters across Tiruchi

With the election Model Code of Conduct (MCC) being lifted, the rampant poster culture has made a comeback in Tiruchi.

The walls of the overbridges on the Tiruchi-Chennai Bypass near Senthaneerpuram, government and private buildings around central bus stand, K.K. Nagar, Cantonment, Palakarai, Thillai Nagar, Thennur, and Woraiyur are some of the areas where the menace persists.

Although beautification drives were taken up at prime entry spots in the city, including walls of the overbridges, private advertisers, and political parties continue to damage public spaces with wall writings and posters.

“The practice has increased recently, especially after the Model Code of Conduct was lifted. Some of the prime locations in the city are still subjected to defacement. Strict measures should be taken to prevent violations,” said K. Vasan, a city resident.

The Corporation has notified dedicated spots to put up posters in each zone by erecting billboards for advertisers to put up their posters. The initiative was aimed at providing an alternative solution to defacing public places. At present, there are five advertisement points for each zone and the civic body has decided to set up more such designated spots.

Meanwhile, the civic body has resumed the drive to remove posters from flyover pillars, underbridges and public walls. The sanitation department has allocated one hour every day for the drive and around 15 conservancy workers are being engaged per ward. Recently, the Corporation workers removed posters at K.K. Nagar, Central Bus Stand, and its surrounding areas.

“The drive would be intensified in the coming days and a penalty of ₹1,000 would be levied on those who deface public places instead of using the designated spots provided for advertisements,” said a senior Corporation official.