Corporation removes pavement shops

TIRUCHI

Officials of Tiruchi Corporation removed a section of pavement shops on a side of Teppakulam in the city on Tuesday.

The officials, who assembled near Vanapattarai Mariamman Temple, started removing the shops near the bathing ghat (padithurai) of Teppakulam. Surprised by the action, the pavement shop traders raised objection to the drive. Some of them vented their anger against the officials for resorting to such action without any prior intimation. Some others pleaded with official to halt the drive as their livelihood was at stake. However, officials removed 18 shops.

However, drive was restricted to this stretch only though several pavement shops continue to function on the NSB Road and Nandhi Kovil Street sides of the Teppakulam

B. Muthu Venkataraman, an affected pavement trader, said the sudden action of officials had endangered their livelihood. The Corporation had given identity cards for all pavement shops on Teppakulam padithurai lane. But, the action was restricted only to this lane and it was discriminatory, he charged.