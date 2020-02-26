Corporation releases draft poll rolls

The Tiruchi City Corporation has released the draft electoral roll for the upcoming urban local body elections in 2020. The draft roll includes wards which have been incorporated within the corporation limits.
As per the draft roll, the total number of voters in 65 wards of the civic body is 7,59,284. Of it, 3,68,806 are men, 3,90,380 are women.
There are 89 transgender voters, said Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian, as he released the draft electoral roll in the presence of the Assistant Commissioners of the four zones of the civic body - Ponmalai, Ariyamangalam, Srirangam and K. Abishekapuram, and other officials of the civic body.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.