Tiruchirapalli

Corporation releases draft poll rolls

The Tiruchi City Corporation has released the draft electoral roll for the upcoming urban local body elections in 2020. The draft roll includes wards which have been incorporated within the corporation limits.

As per the draft roll, the total number of voters in 65 wards of the civic body is 7,59,284. Of it, 3,68,806 are men, 3,90,380 are women.

There are 89 transgender voters, said Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian, as he released the draft electoral roll in the presence of the Assistant Commissioners of the four zones of the civic body - Ponmalai, Ariyamangalam, Srirangam and K. Abishekapuram, and other officials of the civic body.

