Corporation ramps up efforts to remove ‘garbage vulnerable points‘ in the city

The Tiruchi Corporation has initiated efforts to beautify ‘garbage vulnerable points’ in an attempt to prevent dumping of garbage and open urination at Krishnapuram and Allithurai Roads in the city.

The stormwater drains along Krishnapuram Road and the stretch of road at Allithurai Road near the Corporation zonal office are also being cleaned and revamped as dumping of garbage is rampant in these area.

As part of the beautification process, the compound walls of betel leaves market have paintings of betel leaves to signify the marketplace, an official from the Corporation said. The road stretches near the zonal office at Allithurai Road have been cleared of garbage and repainted to deter the public from littering and urinating the area.

The Krishnapuram Road attracts many vendors seeking to purchase betel leaves, some of whom also openly urinate beside the marketplace. The shops lining the marketplace also dirty the stormwater drains making the road filthy to cross and unusable, said residents. The area sees approximately half a ton of garbage dumped at the location, said a Corporation official.

Residents at Allithurai Road complained that the area is made dirty due to the open urination as well as garbage dumping opposite an “open gym” near the zonal office even though there are public toilets at the location.

“Previously one would not be able to cross through the area as it was extremely filthy. Due to that mosquitoes would breed in the area. But now, it has become better.” said B. Rajeshwari, a resident of Kalmanthai housing board.

Old tyres will be placed on the bollards to prevent unauthorized parking of vehicles. Further beautification of public dumping spaces is being carried out near a TASMAC shop at Williams Road, Jawan building and near the EPFO office on Madurai Road, sources said.

A senior official noted that though the left side of Krishnapuram Road has been beautified, the right side where open urination and dumping of garbage was prevalent would be cleaned and revamped in the following days.

