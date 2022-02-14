Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver and SP Ravali Priya Gandhapunneni inspect the demolition of unauthorised buildings near old bus stand in Thanjavur on Monday. | Photo Credit: HAND OUT

Concrete structures put up by an erstwhile lessee on a piece of land belonging to the Thanjavur Corporation near the renovated Old Bus Stand were pulled down by the civic body authorities on Monday.

The land measuring around 41,000 square feet near the Old Bus Stand was given on lease for 99 years in the 1920s for conducting cultural programmes and other events. But, subsequently, the lessee organisation had constructed new buildings on the leased area and sub-let it.

Recently, the civic body succeeded in reclaiming the possession of 41000 square feet of land from the lessee through a court order. Notices were also issued to the lessee organisation to vacate the premises.

On Monday the civic authorities arrived at the site and razed down the buildings constructed and sub-let for running a hotel, wine bar, bakery and a mobile phone shop under the supervision of the Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver and the Superintendent of Police Ravali Priya Gandhapunneni.

A large posse of policemen was posted near the demolition site in order to prevent the public from getting into the site inadvertently, sources said.