Corporation plans to establish amusement park in city

TIRUCHI

27 July 2021 19:41 IST

The Tiruchi City Corporation (TCC) has planned to establish an amusement park in the city.

Although the city has added more than 100 parks, most them are small in size and mainly cater to morning and evening walkers and children. Moreover, it is alleged that most of the children's parks remain closed due to absence of a standard mechanism to carry out repairs and maintenance.

Advertising

Advertising

Several residents hang out on the pavements of the Cauvery bridge between Mela Chinthamani and Mambazhasalai to catch up with their friends and families in the evening.

A few years ago, Tiruchi Corporation opened temporary hang outs christened, “summer beach” on the dry river bed of the Cauvery during the non-Mettur season between March and May. It was an instant hit among the people of the city, who visited the place in droves in the evening. But the civic body dropped the idea after a few years, apparently due to safety issues.

However, the massive support did highlight the need for establishing a solid infrastructure to fulfil the need of entertainment seekers. Taking into account various aspects, thenCorporation has mooted an idea to establish an amusement park in the city.

“Consultations are on to formulate a plan to establish an amusement park. The idea is to create all types of infrastructure for entertainment seekers under one roof,” a senior official of the Corporation told The Hindu.

He said that a number of infrastructure projects were on the pipeline including an integrated bus stand at Panchapur on the outskirts of the city. Setting up an amusement park was among the projects. The idea was on to create infrastructure such as batting cages, go-karts, bumper boats, roller coasters and water slides.

The official said the process of identifying land for the amusement park was on. Once it was finalised, the Corporation would take steps to engage a consultant to prepare a Detailed Project Report.

The Corporation had toyed with the idea of establishing amusement/theme park in the city some years ago but the project failed to take off.