‘Corporation Park used as bar by TASMAC customers’

November 16, 2022 04:42 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST - THANJAVUR

A park developed recently by the Thanjavur Corporation at the Thiripurasundari Nagar on the Medical College Road here is being allegedly used as an ‘open bar’ by the customers of the nearby State-owned Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited wine shops.

An open space between the TPS Nagar Main Road and a Pillaiyar Temple was recently developed as a park with play equipment for children. Even before the park came into existence, the open space was used for morning and evening walks and exercises by the elderly people residing in the TPS Nagar and children used to play in the open ground during evening hours and on holidays.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has said that of late the park was being used as an ‘open bar’ by the TASMAC customers who used to consume wine and leave the empty bottles and leftover food items in the park.

Sometimes, the TASMAC customers used to lay unconsciously in the park making the early morning walking exercise of the senior citizen uncomfortable, it added.

Regretting that a public facility located in the vicinity of the residence of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Thanjavur Central District secretary and Thiruvaiyaru MLA, Durai Chandrasekaran and the CITU office has turned into ‘an unofficial bar’, the party has urged the concerned officials to ensure that the public facility remains a public facility for the use of people by initiating necessary steps as early as possible.

Meanwhile, representatives of TPS Nagar and Balaji Nagar Residential Associations have lamented that the existence of two TASMAC wine outlets functioning within a 100-metre distance between them on the major thoroughfare was causing immense hardships to the residents.

While repeated pleas to concerned officials to shut or shift the wine shop that functions close to a private clinic near the junction has failed to yield any positive response, the successful operation of an unlicensed wine shop which was set up during the novel coronavirus period right at the intersection has made this worse, the residents added.