Corporation park for persons with disabilities takes shape in Tiruchi

Work on Tiruchi Corporation’s first inclusive park with recreation facilities for all sections of people, including persons with disabilities and elders, on Race Course Road in Khajamalai has gathered pace after some initial delay.

As the walking track on Race Course Road attracts many residents, the location has been chosen for the model project. A sum of ₹7.5 crore has been sanctioned to redevelop the 2.5-km stretch around Anna Stadium.

The existing track will be redeveloped, and the space between the track and public property will be developed into activity-based recreational spaces for children, persons with disabilities and senior citizens.

At present, work on creating structures for the recreation activity is underway, and around six such structures have been installed so far. The old walking track near Anna Stadium has been removed and replaced with anti-slippery tiles to ensure the safety of walkers.

The project, which began in February, was earlier scheduled to be completed by August. However, due to challenging soil conditions and summer rainfall, the project witnessed a delay. As the work is progressing at a brisk pace now, the officials expect to complete the park within this year.

“Although there is enough time to complete the project, we have instructed the workers to expedite the work. The space will be utilised to the maximum extent for developing new infrastructure and encouraging walking,” said a senior Corporation official.

The park will have provisions for yoga and meditation for senior citizens, a disabled-friendly open-air gym, a play area for children, and an amphitheatre. Wheelchair-friendly access will be provided. Tree plantation and vintage street lights with seating arrangements are planned on the walking tracks to add amenities for walkers.

The project focuses on people with different types of disabilities and has disabled-friendly play equipment with barrier-free access. The park will have a separate space to display tactile replicas of artistic sculptures to attract visually impaired people.

A plan to bring the entire stretch under CCTV surveillance to prevent property damage is on the cards.

