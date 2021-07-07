Corporation on a cleaning drive

810 tonnes of garbage lifted on day one

On day one of the mass campaign ‘Ezhilmigu Madurai,’ Corporation lifted 810 tonnes of garbage, said Commissioner K. P. Karthikeyan here on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Corporation embarked on a new and novel initiative to clean the city by focusing on select wards/streets or any specific location, where debris had accumulated for years together.

By choosing one ward from each of the four zones, with the deployment of conservancy workers on a massive scale and with machines required for evicting or removing the debris, the workers were able to clear the garbage on the same day of operation.

The Commissioner said that on an average, the civic body lifted 600 metric tons of garbage daily from across the 100 wards. During COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, the garbage output had dropped to 400 MT. “Now, during the mass campaign, we have lifted 810 MT on the first day indicating that the volume was almost double during the pandemic,” he added.

The conservancy workers would be assigned the duty between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. and the mass cleaning would go on for five days a week till August 15, Dr Karthikeyan said and added that they planned to cover all the 100 wards.

In the last dengue season, those wards, which were hit with high number of cases, would be given special focus.

The public can call senior officers, who are supervising the mass cleaning campaign on their mobile phones, namely 94437-39500 (Deputy Commissioner), 9442639595 (Executive Engineer), 9788810185 (Superintending Engineer) and 9443739508 (City Engineer), a press release said.