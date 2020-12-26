Corporation office besieged

THANJAVUR
Members of All India Farmers Protest Coordination Committee, Thanjavur district unit, besieged Thanjavur Corporation on Saturday urging the civic body to decide on the application submitted by the committee to conduct a rally and public meeting in the town on December 29.
The Committee, which has expressed solidarity with the agitating farmers at New Delhi, decided to organise a rally and public meeting at Thanjavur on December 29 and submitted an application to the Thanjavur Corporation seeking the civic body’s permission for the events.
Since the civic body did not responded immediately as expected by the committee, it decided to stage a dharna on Saturday. Thus, the committee members led by the coordinator, N.V.Kannan went to the Corporation headquarters on the Gandhi Road at around 10 a.m. and squatted at the entrance to the office.
On hearing about the sudden `dharna’ by the committee members, police tried to pacify the protesters in vain. The demonstrators informed the police that they would not move out of the premises until the fate of their application was known.
The committee was pushed to take up the extreme step of besieging the public office since it was running out of time to make the preparations for the conduct of the rally and the public meeting on December 29, they said.
