Corporation notifies elections to town vending committee

Tiruchi Corporation has notified elections to the town vending committee in the city.

Polling to elect six members of the committee would be held at Jamal Mohamed College in the city on November 22.

Elections to the committee are to be held as mandated under the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014, and Tamil Nadu Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Rules, 2015.

One representative each would be elected from the categories of Scheduled Caste, women, persons with disabilities, minorities , backward classes and others.

Nominations for the elections will begin on November 4 and November 11 will be the last date for filing of nominations. Counting of votes would be taken up on November 22 evening after the polling ends by 5 p.m.

Mayor M. Anbazhagan at a recent meeting of the Corporation Council had said 5,231 street vendors were initially issued identity cards. A fresh round of enrolment was carried out recently on the suggestion of vendor associations and representatives to include those who had been left out after which 989 street vendors were added.