Corporation launches smarttrichy.in, Citizen App

It is an integrated portal which will bring all its services into one domain.

The Tiruchi Corporation has launched an integrated portal to bring all its services into one domain. The website, smarttrichy.in, and a Citizen App, which will be managed by the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) were launched on Saturday.

The website allows citizens to browse the services provided, points of contact, places of tourism and other such information. The public can also use the portal and the App as a grievance redress system. A complaint can be raised through the citizens’ service section of the website or the App, through which the information will be directed to the respective departments. People can also track the progress of the complaint. If not addressed in 48 hours, a higher authority will be alerted.

Speaking to the press, Chief Engineer S. Amuthavalli said that the ICCC would serve as a monitoring system for authorities and the public. It would also allow the engineers working at the ICCC to analyse and provide data for the perusal of the civic body.

On the back-end, the ICCC can control flow of water, smart street lights and make public announcements through various installations in the city. A Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition system is already in use to control the flow of water from 10 headworks supplying water to the city. “These changes allow us to cut down on manpower, integrate control and also save on finances which can be put to use in a better manner,” Ms. Amuthavalli said.

Smart Pole

As part of the ICCC, Smart Poles will be installed at various points in the city. On a trial basis, three - one each at Chathiram Bus Stand, Central Bus Stand and Anna Nagar Science Park - will be installed. The pole will have Automatic Number Plate Reading cameras with audio and video, and an emergency button in case someone needs to alert the authorities.

The corporation officials also plan to approach the Collector to allow the ICCC to alert other departments, including the police and Fire and Rescue Services, in case of emergency.

The Smart Pole will soon have Wi-Fi, environmental sensors such as rain gauge and speakers, through which authorities can address the public from the control room. A mobile ICCC fitted in a van is also being readied and will be deployed in case of emergencies such as natural disasters.

A private company has been given the contract to operate and manage the ICCC for a period of five years. A professor from the National Institute of Technology- Tiruchi has also been roped in to provide guidance to the civic body.

The public can visit https://www.smarttrichy.in/ to access the services and to download the Citizens' App. The App will be available on Google Playstore soon.