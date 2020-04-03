Corporation launches delivery of vegetables

TIRUCHI

In an attempt to ensure that residents stay indoors during the 21-day lockdown, the Tiruchi Corporation has launched a delivery service for vegetables across the city. The vegetables will be purchased directly from vendors at the Gandhi Market and distributed to residents across all wards of the four zones within city limits, officials said.

The initiative, which was inaugurated by Vellamandi N. Natarajan, Minister for Tourism, S. Valarmathi, Minister for Backward Classes and Minority Welfare, on Friday morning at the Ariyamangalam Zonal office will be made available for all residents.

A vehicle containing the stock of vegetables will make rounds through the city and those who wish to purchase it can stop the vehicle, a senior official said.

A bag of vegetables would cost ₹ 150 and will contain 11 vegetables including - one kg of tomatoes at ₹12, one kg of brinjal at ₹18, drumstick for ₹ 5, green chillies for ₹ 3, beetroot half-a-kg at ₹ 8, carrot one kg ₹10, one-kg potatoes at ₹ 32, Bellary onions at ₹ 32 a kg, chow chow or Bengaluru kathirikai at ₹ 9 per kg, raw banana for ₹ 5 and a coconut for ₹16.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Natarajan said that the initative was to ensure that the public would not have to wait in lines at markets to buy essential vegetables. “Through the district administration, we are following the advice of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami who urged the public not to gather in crowds during the curfew,” he said.

The civic body has arranged for one mini-truck per zone to ferry the vegetables. The number of vehicles will be increased if the need arises, they said.