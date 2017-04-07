Corporation mulls biomining at Ariyamangalam

Saddled with a huge quantum of garbage accumulated over the past few decades at its Ariyamangalam garbage dump in the outskirts of the city, the Tiruchi Corporation is hoping to get the government’s clearance for implementing a biomining project at the dump during the current financial year.

The civic body, in its Budget for 2017-18, has reiterated its plan to implement a biomining project to dispose tonnes of accumulated garbage at the dump. The dump is spread over an area of about 45 acres and has turned into a veritable swamp of putrid and reeking mounds of garbage, accumulated down the years.

Over the past 10 years, the civic body had toyed with various other options to dispose of the massive garbage accumulated at the dump. Almost every summer, the landfill fires have sent clouds of smoke posing a huge health hazard to residents living around the facility.

With the possibility of shifting the garbage dump being ruled out, the Corporation has planned to go in for a scientific disposal method to find a permanent solution to the recurring problem. A consultant was appointed to draw up the detailed project estimate for the biomining project to process and dispose the solid waste. The DPR has since been forwarded to the Municipal Administration Department for approval, Corporation sources indicated.

Since the project involves an investment of about ₹40 crore, the government is expected to explore various options available and approve the most economically viable solution, the sources added. A proposal outlined in the Corporation Budget for the current year points out that the city generated about 469 tonnes of solid waste every day and of this about 250 tonnes were processed for manufacturing bio fertilizer. The remaining 219 tonnes of garbage continues to be dumped at the site.