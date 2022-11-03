Corporation geared up for monsoon, says Mayor

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tiruchi Corporation has mobilised diesel motors to pump rainwater from low lying areas in the city during the northeast monsoon season.

According to Mayor M. Anbazhagan, two 10 HP motor pump sets have been provided to each of the four zones in Tiruchi Corporation as per instructions of Minister for Municipal Administration K. N. Nehru.

This apart, the Corporation has established pumping stations with 20- HP diesel motor pumpsets at seven places – Dhobi Colony, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Adhi Nagar, Fathima Nagar, AUT Nagar, Krishapuram and Thulasinga Nagar – which are prone to heavy waterlogging in the city during monsoon seasons, Mr. Anbazhagan said after chairing a meeting with officials to review the monsoon preparedness of the civic body.

Mr. Anbazhagan said that drainage canals across the city have been cleared of silt so as to prevent waterlogging in the city. There was no major inundation during the rainfall last week, he said and added that the Corporation was nevertheless fully geared up to meet any exigency during the monsoon.

Later, the Mayor inspected the motor pump sets and other equipment kept ready at the Tiruverumbur Zone III ward office in the city.