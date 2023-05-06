Corporation floats tender for model school in Tiruchi

May 06, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation has floated a tender to construct a model Corporation Higher Secondary School at Edamalaipatti Pudur to provide better educational facilities and improve the quality of education.

The civic body, which earlier estimated the cost at ₹6.5 crore, has revised its fund allocation to ₹10 crore sourced from the Corporation’s Education Fund.

A 2.9-acre site identified at Edamalaipatti Pudur for the school is designed to address the demand for better infrastructure at government schools. It will have state-of-the-art features including hi-tech labs, playground, library, smart classrooms and assembly area with an open stage along with all basic amenities.

According to officials, the idea was to bring Corporation schools on a par with private schools. “We have the best teachers, but the infrastructure is lacking. We intend to provide a model campus for the upcoming schools,” said a senior official.

The school is designed with the ground and the first floor to accommodate 12 classrooms and one staff room on each floor in an area of 35,000 square feet. “The school’s design will facilitate wider corridors, staircases, natural lighting and open-air ventilation,” he added.

The Corporation elementary school and high school co-functions on the same campus on Kaliammankoil Street in Edamalaipatti Pudur, which is cramped due to shortage of classrooms. Since there is a spurt in enrolment, Classes 6 to 10 will be shifted to the new facility once it is ready. At present, around 700 students are studying at the high school.

According to the officials, the work will be completed before the next academic year.