Corporation encourages grocers to go in for e-commerce and door delivery

The Tiruchi Corporation has decided to encourage supply of essential commodities to city residents through e-commerce by roping in leading grocery and departmental stores.

“We are touch with some of the grocery and department stores in the city. At least five players have come forward to be part of the special arrangement,” S. Sivasubramanian, Commissioner, Tiruchi Corporation, told The Hindu on Thursday.

He said that the general public may face some issues in getting essential commodities due to strict enforcement of curfew in the city. The demand for rice, dhal and other items might increase in the days to come as the items stocked up by residents could get exhausted. Hence, it has been decided to encourage grocery merchants in the city to supply essential items at the doorsteps of the customers.

This would help avoid people coming out on streets to buy groceries and vegetables. They could get the items by ordering online or over mobile phones.

Mr. Sivasubramanian said that the interested traders would have to follow all safety precautions while delivering goods to the customers. The mechanism for hassle-free and infection-free supply of essential commodities was being worked out.

He said that the list of interested grocery merchants and their contact addresses were being compiled. It would be publicised shortly. The City Police would be taken into confidence before implementing the supply of essential items to the people. The employees, to be drafted for supplying essential items, would be given identity cards while visiting houses for delivery.

The Commissioner said that there were complaints that few traders, who did not come under the purview of exempted list of essential commodity traders, have been transacting business clandestinely. Officials would closely monitor the enforcement of curfew. Tough action would be taken against violators, he added.