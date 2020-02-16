Corporation drops plan to establish bus stand at Srirangam

TIRUCHI

The City Corporation has dropped the plan to establish a bus stand at Srirangam. Officials say the identified site near Yatri Nivas at Panchakarai on the Kollidam embankment will be made a parking lot.

The civic body had earlier identified the 6.6-acre site for establishing the bus stand and also readied a detailed project report entailing ₹ 23 crore investment. However, the plan has been changed as it falls outside of the ambit of the smart city mission plan for the year, officials said.

S. Sivasubramanian, City Corporation Commissioner, told The Hindu that during discussions with citizens and officials, it was noticed that a parking lot was necessary. Vehicles bringing the devotees occupy the sides of roads leading to Srirangam on auspicious days, and so, the parking lot would be a relief, he said. The parking lot could also be used as a bus shelter, he said.

The civic body has also adopted some sustainable measures to construct the parking lot by using materials from the redevelopment work of the Chathram bus stand.

“We are using the soil which was dug up from the bus stand to level the ground as it lies in a low-lying area. The steel rods from the dismantled structures at Chathiram Bus Stand will also be reused in the parking lot,” he said.

A section of residents welcomed the move saying the location was perceived as unsuitable for a bus stand.

“The northern bank has no traffic flow. Vehicles travel via Amma Mandapam and that is where a bus stand is required,” said N. Ramakrishnan, a civic activist.

The civic body must clear all encroachments first, he said, adding that a spot near Rajagopuram would be ideal for a bus stand.

“Buses can ply from Srirangam to cities like Chennai and Madurai as also to smaller places like Manapparai and Perambalur,” he added. Lack of political representation to the Chief Minister is the reason for the plan being dropped, Mr. Ramakrishnan said. “The Ministers must take the demands of the people to Chennai,” he said.