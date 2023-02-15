Corporation disposes 1 lakh MT of RDF from Ariyamangalam dump yard

February 15, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The ongoing biomining project to segregate and process accumulated solid waste at Ariyamangalam, the biggest dumping yard in Tiruchi, has generated and disposed of more than one lakh metric tonne of refuse-derived fuel (RDF) within two years.

Around 7.6 lakh cubic metre of waste dumped in the yard was scientifically recycled, and over one lakh metric tonne of RDF was disposed of so far. As of now, the project has reclaimed 36 acres of the total 47.7-acre dumping site.

According to a senior Corporation official, the reuse of RDF generated from the dump yard as an alternative fuel in cement factories was the highest recorded quantity from a single dumping site across the country. “We have verified that no other single dump yard across Indian cities has generated more than a lakh metric tonne of RDF so far,” he said.

The decomposed waste in the form of manure and soil from the dump yard was used for landfill, while the non-recyclable but combustible waste such as plastic and wood was processed as RDF, an industrial fuel.

The RDF generated from the dump yard was transported to various cement factories in Tamil Nadu and other States including Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh for using the fuel as a substitute for fossil fuel in factory kilns. On average, around 400 metric tonne of RDF were transported per day.

The bio-mining plant established by Zigma Global Environ Solution, an Erode-based solid waste management firm with around 150 workers and exclusive machinery, is recycling around 1,500 metric tonne of solid waste per day.

While phase I of the project launched under the Smart Cities Mission in January 2019 at ₹49 crore was completed, work on phase II to clear three lakh cubic metre of solid waste at ₹22 crore is progressing. “We are expecting to finish the second phase by April 2023, as around 40% of the target quantity has already been completed,” said B. Sundarapandiyan, Manager of the firm.