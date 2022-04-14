Corporation decides not to levy entry fee at Srirangam

Taking into account demands voiced by people of various walks of life, the Tiruchi City Corporation has decided not tocollect entry fee from vehicles entering Srirangam.

Corporation Commissioner P.M.N. Mujibur Rahuman told The Hindu that he had received representations from various stakeholders against the move to re-introduce collection of entry fee from vehicles. He had carefully gone through the representations and decided to withdraw the move. Tenders will not be floated for this purpose.

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments authorities of Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam had vehemently opposed the plan of the Corporation to re-introduce the system of collecting entry fees from vehicles entering Srirangam from April 1. S. Marimuthu, Joint Commissioner of the temple, said in a letter to the Corporation Commissioner that most places and several roads, including South Uthira Street and North Uthira Street in Srirangam, belonged to the temple and hence the Corporation had no right to collect any fee from vehicles.

While stating that the role of the Tiruchi Corporation was only to maintain the roads, Mr. Marimuthu had also quoted the order of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court in 2009 that had restrained Tiruchi Corporation from collecting entry fee from tourist buses and vans on South Uthira Street. He termed the auction notification of the Corporation “illegal” and “against the interest of the pilgrims.” It would not only cause hardship to pilgrims but also bring disrespect to the temple, Mr.. Marimuthu said in the letter.

Similarly, various forums in Srirangam also had opposed the move. They said that toll-free collection would reflect poorly on the temple administration, and create a negative impression among the pilgrims, devotees and tourists. It would ultimately bring disrepute to the Corporation and the State government.

There was no bidder for the tender floated by the Corporation till March 23, the last date, it is learnt. The auction was subsequently cancelled.