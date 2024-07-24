GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Corporation Councillor’s agitation disrupts traffic

Published - July 24, 2024 05:25 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

A sudden demonstration by Thanjavur Corporation Councillor Kannukkiniyal of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam near Mary’s Corner road overbridge on Wednesday resulted in disruption of vehicular traffic in the area.

The Councillor laid down on the road and raised slogans condemning the civic body for not heeding to her complaints of underground sewer network blocks and uncleared garbage from Pookara Street area.

Alleging that the UGS network block problem existed for more than a year, she said the overflowing sewage on Muslim Street, Madha Kovil Street and other streets in the area had become unbearable for the past one month. The situation had become worse with piling of garbage.

As her repeated requests to the civic officials failed to evoke any response, she said she was left with no option other than to stage a demonstration to highlight the plight of the people.

Normalcy was restored after 30 minutes after the police personnel convinced her to take up the issue with the civic body once again.

