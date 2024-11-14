Corporation clears garbage along Kudamurutti river on Konakarai Road

ADVERTISEMENT

A cleaning drive was taken up in Tiruchi by the Corporation to clear the garbage dumped on the bathing ghats and banks of the Kudamurutti along Konakarai Road on Thursday.

Around 300 metres of the stretch along the road was cleared of solid waste strewn along the stretch from the Corporation crematorium to the entrance of a private women’s college.

Since Tiruchi is a ‘bin-less’ city, garbage bins will not be placed to prevent dumping of garbage near the bathing ghats and bank of the Kudamurutti, said a Corporation official. An earthmover will be deployed to clear the construction debris dumped at the spot, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.