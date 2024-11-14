ADVERTISEMENT

Corporation clears garbage along Kudamurutti river on Konakarai Road

Published - November 14, 2024 08:13 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Cleaning drive along Kudamurutti riverbank in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

 

A cleaning drive was taken up in Tiruchi by the Corporation to clear the garbage dumped on the bathing ghats and banks of the Kudamurutti along Konakarai Road on Thursday. 

Around 300 metres of the stretch along the road was cleared of solid waste strewn along the stretch from the Corporation crematorium to the entrance of a private women’s college.

Since Tiruchi is a ‘bin-less’ city, garbage bins will not be placed to prevent dumping of garbage near the bathing ghats and bank of the Kudamurutti, said a Corporation official. An earthmover will be deployed to clear the construction debris dumped at the spot, he added. 

