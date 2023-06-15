June 15, 2023 04:59 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation has collected over 20,000 kilos of dust from public roads and medians as part of an intensive drive to improve cleanliness and air quality in the city. The programme, which began earlier last week, was also accompanied by desilting of drains.

Officials said that the initiative would help to improve Tiruchi’s Swachch Bharat ranking, while also reducing air pollution.

“Tiruchi is part of the National Clean Air Programme in Tamil Nadu,. This year, we have planned to reduce air pollution by removing the dust and particulate matter in the atmosphere. For this, we are utilising our full-time conservancy workers to clear out the dust and heaps of mud from the roadside, besides cleaning up drains. The outsourcing of door-to-door trash collection has freed up our staff for this essential work,” a senior Corporation official told The Hindu.

To keep workers engaged and develop a healthy sense of competition between zones (of 13 wards each), the teams are required to weigh their day’s collection before it is handed over for disposal, said the official. Corporation figures showed that 28,726 kilos of dust had been cleared up in the 65 wards as of June 13.

The highest amount of dust, 10,200 kilos, was picked up from Zone 5, followed by Zone 2, where 6,950 kilos of dust was collected.

Most of the dust was being cleared manually by teams of 10 workers per ward, while heavy machinery was being used for solid waste collection, said a sanitation official. Most of the dust and pulverised debris would be reused for the Corporation’s building project in Palakkarai, he added.

This year’s budget for desilting and drain cleaning programme was estimated to be ₹2,86,0000.

The Corporation was also implementing a greening drive to plant one lakh trees before the onset of the north-east monsoon this year, said a senior official. “We have already started the process, with a target of planting 20,000 trees in each zone per day. Most of these would be along avenues, and will include native trees that are easy to maintain and are part of our biodiversity,” he said.

Trees of a medium height were being selected and planted with the help of corporate social responsibility (CSR) funding.