Corporation begins to pump out polluted water from Teppakulam

TIRUCHI

23 August 2021 17:42 IST

Tiruchi Corporation has begun pumping out polluted water from Rockfort Teppakulam near Main Guard Gate.

The move comes in the wake of demands from traders and devotees of Thayumanaswamy Temple after the death of a large number of fish in the tank a few days ago. A foul smell was emanating from the tank even after the dead fish were removed. The Corporation engaged a team of swimmers to remove the dead fish. The team also caught live fish.

The civic body has now embarked on a drive to pump out the water in the tank.

Corporation Commissioner P.M.N. Mujibur Rahuman told The Hindu that three motor pump sets had been deployed to pump out the water. While the central part of the tank had water to a depth of 18 feet, its peripheries had about 10 feet. It had been decided to clear as much water as possible.

Depending upon the situation, fresh water could be filled up. There was a possibility of filling up the tank naturally by the northeast monsoon, which was round the corner,

Mr. Rahuman said steps would be taken to prevent traders from dumping wastes and food leftovers in the tank. They and the general public had been warned against dumping waste in the tank. Notice boards would be erected at various locations to create awareness of the need to keep the temple tank neat and clean.