Corporation appoints consultant to monitor UGD project in Tiruchi

April 10, 2024

Tiruchi Corporation has appointed a consultant to monitor the progress of the proposed Phase IV underground drainage (UGD) project in the city.

Following complaints of slow progress of UGD works, the civic body has appointed a consultant to monitor and supervise the execution of the project. Officials said the consultant would track the progress of the sewer pipe laying work in each area and report it to the officials.

“The consultant has also been asked to monitor the ongoing UGD works,” said a senior Corporation official. The civic body would also appoint a consultant to supervise the implementation of the 24/7 drinking water project in the city.

The Phase IV of the UGD project will be executed under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 scheme at a cost of ₹221.39 crore. All areas that were left out in the Phase I, II and III UGD projects will be included in Phase IV.

According to sources, nine wards will be covered under the new project. Peripheral areas such as Vayalur Road, Kuzhumani Road, Karumandapam, Edamalaipatti Pudur, K.K. Nagar, Alathur and the airport will be included in the project. Underground pipelines will be laid for about 160 km. “Phase IV of the UGD project will commence in June and will be completed within three years,” the official added.

With the implementation of the new project, the official said the coverage of the UGD system in the city would increase to more than 90%.

The Corporation, under three phases — Phase II, Phase III, and the Smart Cities Mission — is implementing the underground drainage project in 45 wards. Phase II began in 2018 at an estimate of ₹344 crore while Phase III work commenced in 2019 at a cost of ₹366 crore. They are executed under the AMRUT scheme. The civic body has expedited the ongoing UGD projects and expects to complete them before June.

