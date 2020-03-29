Coronavirus | Police deploy drones to monitor movement of vehicles and people

The police have deployed drones for surveillance and effective implementation of curfew in the city.

Commissioner of Police V. Varadharaju said here on Saturday that four drone cameras had been deployed in different parts of the city to monitor violators of Section 144. The aerial surveillance had come in handy for the police to monitor movement of vehicles and people on arterial and interior roads and remote areas. Based on inputs, police teams were sent to specific spots to restore order.

Mr. Varadharaju said so far 426 persons had been arrested on charges of violating the prohibitory order since Tuesday. As many as 159 cases were filed so far. Similarly, 152 vehicles were impounded for violating the order. Penalty to the tune of ₹1.10 lakh had been collected so far.

He said that 12 dedicated vehicles fitted with public address system had been engaged to create awareness among people on the need to cooperate with the administration in the fight against the COVID 19 pandemic. They would play the recorded message, asking people to stay indoors.

In spite of stringent measures to enforce the curfew, Mr. Varadharaju said that a few persons were seen roaming on the streets without valid reasons. Stern action would be taken against such people. The State government had permitted home delivery of food from restaurants. The delivery people from Swiggy and Zomato could deliver food to their customers from 7 a.m. to 9.30 a.m., 12.30 p.m. to 2.30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. However, they have to get the identity cards before starting the distribution of food items. They could get identity cards by giving their details at the Office of Deputy Commissioner (Crime and Traffic), Tiruchi, near court.