Coronavirus | Minister S.S. Sivasankar tests positive

TIRUCHI

09 May 2021 23:35 IST

S.S. Sivasankar took oath as Minister for Backward Classes on Friday.

Minister for Backward Classes S.S. Sivasankar, representing Kunnam constituency, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Upon experiencing mild fever and cough, Mr. Sivasankar, who took oath on Friday at Raj Bhavan, subjected himself to testing, and the result came back positive.

A team of doctors screened him at his residence at Adyar. All other vital parameters were found to be normal. Oxygen level was also found satisfactory.

Mr. Sivasankar said that he had isolated himself at his residence, and there was no cause for concern.