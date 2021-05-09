Tiruchirapalli

Coronavirus | Minister S.S. Sivasankar tests positive

Minister for Backward Classes S.S. Sivasankar, representing Kunnam constituency, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Upon experiencing mild fever and cough, Mr. Sivasankar, who took oath on Friday at Raj Bhavan, subjected himself to testing, and the result came back positive.

A team of doctors screened him at his residence at Adyar. All other vital parameters were found to be normal. Oxygen level was also found satisfactory.

Mr. Sivasankar said that he had isolated himself at his residence, and there was no cause for concern.

