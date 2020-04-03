Tiruchirapalli

Coronavirus | Indian Overseas Bank deploys mobile ATM to help customers

Customers would be allowed to enter the mobile ATM only after cleaning their hands with sanitisers which will be provided at the unit.

The Indian Overseas Bank has deployed a mobile Automated Teller Machine in view of the prohibitory order that has been enforced in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Customers would be allowed to enter the mobile ATM only after cleaning their hands with sanitisers which will be provided at the unit. The key pads at the machine would be cleaned after every use. Personal distancing would be followed among customers waiting to use the facility, said K. Sathyanarayanan,Lead Bank Manager.

The ATM would visit the following villages as per a notified schedule: April 3- Samayapuram,Kariyamanickam, Konalai and Siruganur.; April 4- Nochiyam, Manachanallur, Poonampalayam, Peramangalam, Pulivalam and Senthanapatti.; April 5 – Alampattipudur, Muthapudayanpatti, Manapparai, Usilampatti and S.Keezhaiyur.; April 6 – Thottiyam, Arasalur, Natham, Kattuputhur and Sriramasamudiram; April 7- Vaiyampatti, Maniyarampatti, Ilankakurichi and Puthanatham; and April 8 – Thuvarankurichi, Thalampadi, Yagapuram, Kallupatti, and Marungapuri.

