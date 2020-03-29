Coronavirus | Four in Muthupettai home-quarantined

Four persons from Muthupettai who visited New Delhi recently were directed to remain in home quarantine after they were screened for COVID-19 symptoms at Thanjavur Medical College hospital.

According to police, Kadher Masthan, 62, Mansoor 61, Mohaideen, 57, and Siddiq, 62, undertook a ‘Thapleek jamaath’ trip to New Delhi during the second week of this month.

Meanwhile, following the demise of a 54-year-old man in Madurai due to COVID-19 infection, police have been instructed to keep tabs on those undertaking ‘thapleek jamath’ as the Madurai man had organised a congregation in Madurai Anna Nagar mosque by inviting a ‘thapleek jamaath’ from Thailand.

Two members of the Thailand group have tested positive for COVID-19 virus and are under observation at the Government Hospital at Perundurai near Erode.

On receiving a tip-off that the group of four from Muthupettai were likely to return to Muthupettai from Delhi on Thursday early morning, the police tightened screening of vehicles at the border areas of Tiruvarur. The group was found approaching Muthupettai via Adhiramapattinam in Thanjavur district and intercepted at Thambikottai police check post on Wednesday night. When questioned about their trip, the group members gave contradicting replies.

Further enquiries revealed their travel history and when the police asked them to undergo medical tests, they resisted.

However, they were taken to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital on Thursday where they were screened for COVID-19 symptoms and stamped on the left hands that they should remain in home quarantine for the next 14 days.

Fisherman let off

Meanwhile, on Friday the police let off a fisherman, who had ventured into the sea defying the nationwide curfew after arriving at a truce with Azad Nagar fishermen community in Muthupettai.

The Coastal Security Group police received information that fishermen in Azad Nagar were allegedly venturing into the sea regularly and selling the catch at Azad Nagar Jumma Mosque Fish Market. When the CSG personnel checked the Koraiyaru estuary on Friday, they found a fisherman bringing in the catch. When intercepted, he allegedly pushed aside the police and moved on towards the fish market.

As one of the policemen caught hold of him, he raised an alarm that he was being beaten up. Immediately, other fishermen moving around in the area rushed in and sought an apology from the police team for ‘manhandling’ him.

Subsequently, the police and the fishermen arrived at an agreement. The fishermen agreed not to venture into the sea until the lifting of the curfew and sought no action against the fisherman for violation. The police agreed to defuse the tense situation.