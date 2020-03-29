Coronavirus | Empty Central bus stand becomes Uzhavar Sandhai

The Thennur Uzhavar Sandhai has started functioning from Central bus stand on Saturday morning with vendors selling vegetables along the bus bays which remained empty following suspension of bus services due to enforcement of the prohibitory order. The Tiruchi Corporation had earlier sanitised and disinfected the entire bus stand area.

Excited farmers, who had not sold their produce in over a week, set up shop early in the morning. Workers of the district administration drew squares in front of each stall to ensure that the public maintained personal distance while buying fruits and vegetables. The vegetables were sold at “affordable prices” with Bellary onions and potatoes sold at ₹40 a kg while tomatoes were sold for ₹20. There was a handwritten board with details of available vegetables and their prices. Carrots at ₹70 and beans at ₹ 60 a kg were also available among several other vegetables such as cabbage, brinjal and ladiesfinger. The prices would be fixed on a daily basis, a vendor said.

A total of 36 stalls have been demarcated and labelled for farmers. A large number of people rushed to the market early in the morning to buy vegetables. “We were surprised to hear that the market will be opened as we are regular customers. We cook only with vegetables bought from here. When it was closed following the lockdown, we were very disappointed," R. Vijayaraghavan, a resident of Thennur, said.

The number of vendors and the stock of vegetables was low as they were not prepared, a vendor said. “We will ensure that all fruits and vegetables are available from Sunday,” a vendor said.

Police personnel have been deputed at the bus stand to ensure that the curfew norms are not flouted.