Coronavirus: another patient under observation

Another patient has been kept under observation at the isolation ward at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital after he complained of fever and a sore throat, both symptoms of novel coronavirus. However, he is asymptomatic, doctors said. The man, a 26-year-old working in Ningbo city, south of Shanghai had returned to India via Tiruchi on January 31.

He returned to his hometown in Viralimalai taluk, Pudukottai, after thermal screening for the infection was conducted at the airport.

“Doctors continued to keep a close watch on him. On Monday, he complained of fever and was brought to the isolation ward at the MGMGH. His condition is stable,” said K. Vanitha, Dean, MGMGH. Blood tests and chest X-ray show that there is nothing to worry about. He will, however, be kept under observation for a few more days, she added.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old man who had been kept at the isolation ward at the MGMGH since Monday has been discharged after blood samples showed negative symptoms. The patient had been working in Singapore for the last six months and was to return to Madurai via Tiruchi on Sunday morning to attend his sister’s wedding fixed for Thursday. Airport authorities sent him to the isolation ward after detecting flu symptoms and fever.

“As he showed an improvement, we have discharged him but will continue to keep in touch, in case there are any changes in his health condition,” Dr. Vanitha said.