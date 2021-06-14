Tiruchirapalli

Corona relief distributed

TIRUVARUR

About 530 non-salaried temple priests were distributed COVID-19 relief in Tiruvarur district on Monday.

According to a press release, the assistance of ₹ 4,000, rice and other groceries were distributed to the `archakars’, `bhattacharyars’ and `pujaris’ conducting daily pujas at the temples coming under the `orukala pujai’ scheme of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department in the presence of the District Revenue Officer and Collector (in-charge) C.Ponnammal and Tiruvarur MLA Poondi K.Kalaivanan here.

Already, the department was distributing 2,500 food packets every day to the people approaching the Government Hospitals, the release added.


