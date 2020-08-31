Tiruchirapalli

Cops help abandoned woman in Tiruchi

Inspector K.M. Maniraj helping an abandoned aged woman on Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital premises in Tiruchi on Saturday.

An Inspector of Police helped an aged woman after finding her lying abandoned in an open area on the premises of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital on Saturday.

Inspector K.M. Maniraj attached to the Woraiyur police station who was at the hospital escorting some foreign inmates housed in a special camp here for treatment on Saturday morning noticed the abandoned woman struggling under hot sun.

He lifted her and brought her under a tree and gave her water to drink. A policewoman standing nearby and the officer put her on the stretcher.

He asked the security staff to get the woman admitted before escorting the inmates back to the special camp.

