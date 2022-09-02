Copra procurement period extended

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Agriculture Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) has extended the procurement period of copra till this month’s end.

Disclosing this in a press release, Collector P.Gayathri Krishnan said that procurement of copra through the Regulated Market at Thiruthuraipoondi commenced in January this year and culminated in July wherein copra was purchased at a maximum rate of ₹ 105.90 per kilogram.

Since the NAFED had extended the procurement period till September 30, the coconut farmers who have raised the trees on 5800 acres in the district had been advised to make use of the extended procurement period to sell their produce.

Inquiries reveal that so far around 86 tonnes of copra with 6% moisture content had been procured by NAFED through the Thiruthuraipoondi Regulated Market between January and July this year.

Deadline for completing e-KYC

Meanwhile, in another press release, the Collector has called upon the beneficiary farmers of Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to complete the e-KYC process before September 10 in order to receive the 12 th instalment of the annual income support for farmers implemented by the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare.

They were advised to link their mobile number with their Aadhaar and upload the same along with land documents and bank account details on or before September 10.